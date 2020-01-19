By Trend

The January 20 tragedy was not just the tragedy experienced by the Azerbaijani people; this was a bloody crime, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the statement in Baku at a memorial ceremony at the party’s office dedicated to 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

The deputy prime minister said that the perpetrators of this crime were the then Soviet empire and those who ruled it.

“In history, there are practically no references to the cases in which perpetrators of crimes remained unpunished,” Ahmadov said. “However, none of the perpetrators of this tragedy as well as none of those who ordered to commit the crime and those who committed it have been punished up till now.”

“The day after the tragedy, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev decisively blamed real culprit of the tragedy, Mikhail Gorbachev, who was then the leader of the Soviet Union, demanding a political and legal assessment of those events,” the deputy prime minister said.

“I think that we must not consider the date of the tragedy committed 30 years ago only as a day of sorrow in the Azerbaijani history,” Ahmadov said.

“This is one of the glorious and bright pages of the fight of the Azerbaijani people for freedom,” Ahmadov added. “Thirty years have passed, and today Azerbaijan is an independent country. About a year after those events, the Soviet Union collapsed and Azerbaijan gained independence.”

“Today, we emphasize that on the way of Azerbaijan’s gaining independence, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the January 20 tragic events played a crucial role in making our choice of the independent path of development. The Azerbaijani people do not forget and will never forget this tragedy and its victims, " the deputy prime minister said

While delivering speech at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev stressed that the January 20 tragedy has been inscribed in the history of the Azerbaijani people as “the bloody January tragedy”.

“The events of January 20, 1990, the sudden military aggression that the Soviet army committed against the Azerbaijani people are a heinous crime against humanity,” Aliyev added.

