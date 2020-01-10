By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is taking measures to integrate the liberated territories in Karabakh into the country's economic field.

Thus, the country will launch the first route line from Baku in the direction of Jabrail’s Jojug Marjanli village in 2020, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reported in its official website on January 8.

Two regular and four irregular buses along six lines will serve passengers as part of this project. The trajectory will be developed along the Baku-Sabirabad-Saatli-Imishli-Dashburun-Horadiz- Jojug Marjanli regular route line and along the irregular Baku- Jojug Marjanli line.

Favorable conditions were created in the village of Jojug Marjanli for the restoration of safe living, the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands, following the Azerbaijani army’s successful operation in April 2016.

The presidential order "On measures related to the restoration of the liberated village of Jabrail region Jojug Marjanli" dated January 24, 2017, is of particular importance.

As part of the implementation of measures on implementing this order, the construction of new route lines will continue to ensure comfortable travel for residents of the village of Jojug Marjanli in all directions of Azerbaijan, and especially to Baku.

The construction of a two-lane road with a total length of nine kilometers and a width of 12 meters was carried out in accordance with the decree of President Aliyev "On measures to continue the reconstruction work in the Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016," signed on June 15, 2017.

Jojug Marjanli village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993. About 1,000 villagers were forced to leave their homes, escaping bullets.

As a result of the Horadiz operation carried out in 1994, it was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Due to the fact that until April 2016, the strategic highland of Leletepe was under the occupation of the Armenian army, it was impossible to live in the village of Jojug Marjanli. However, after the liberation of the hills by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, conditions were created for safe living in the village.

The first stage of recovery is the demining of the territory of the village from mines and unexploded shells. The work is in full swing and the roads to the village have already been cleared.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to restore the village of Jojug Marjanli. Initially 50 houses and a school building were built, the corresponding infrastructure was created to ensure residents can set up farms and be engaged in agricultural work.

Another 100 houses, a kindergarten, a first-aid post and other necessary social infrastructure facilities will be built in the village of Jojug Marjanli. To this end, 9 million manats ($5.3 million) has been allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan to the State Committee for Refugees and Forced Migrants.

