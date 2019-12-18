By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather will stay in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 19. Mild southwest wind is expected in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6 to 9 °C at night, 11-15 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 771 mm mercury column to 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65 to 75 percent at night, and 55 to 60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 2-7°C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from – 2 to 3 °C at night and 6-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

