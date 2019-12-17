By Laman Ismayilova

New yard has been successfully renovated within "The Our Yard" project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard in Nizami district, Baku. She also took part in a tree-planting action.

The renovated yard covers apartment buildings that accommodate 1,300 residents. All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities are created there.

Mini-football field, area for playing chess, kids playgrounds and sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

In addition, 14 gazebos, numerous benches and waste bins were installed on the territory.

Besides, the ceremonies house in the yard was renovated and provided with all necessary equipment.

Taking into account the residents’ wishes, new lampposts were installed, the facade and entrances of buildings were completely renovated, and new iron doors and plastic windows were installed in blocks.

Along with the restoration of existing landscaping, 50 trees were additionally planted on the territory, a green stripe was laid out in a 9 thousand square metre area.

Moreover, CCTV cameras and fire hydrants were installed on the territory to ensure the safety of residents.

"The Our Yard project" is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

The main purpose in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

