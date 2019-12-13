13 December 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch “Lachin” - the first tanker built at Baku Shipyard on the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.
The launch of Ro-Pax type ferry boat “Azerbaijan” and newly-purchased platform supply vessels "Shahdag", "Khojaly", "Guba", "Murovdag" and "Savalan" was also held with the participation of the president.
