By Trend

The process of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan officially starts from today, Dec. 11, in accordance with the legislation, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

Ahmadov noted that the ruling party is working on the preparation of a list of candidates.

“There is still time,” the deputy prime minister said. “The work is underway on a list that will be made public in due time. Famous people will be on the YAP candidate list. I think that it will include both people from the previous composition of the parliament and new candidates.”

Ahmadov added that Azerbaijani citizens will see a quite encouraging list of the YAP, which will include people that the citizens will believe in and who will actively work in the Azerbaijani parliament.

