By Trend

A new structure of the Azerbaijani presidential administration has been approved upon the president’s order, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

Proceeding from the improvement of the work of the Azerbaijani presidential administration and the set tasks, the composition of the structure has been re-formed.

The new presidential aides and heads of departments of the Azerbaijani presidential administration were appointed upon the Azerbaijani president’s corresponding orders.

At the same time, in accordance with the set tasks, in a month the draft regulation on the Azerbaijani presidential administration will be prepared and submitted to the Azerbaijani president.

Relevant documents in connection with the new structure of the Azerbaijani presidential administration have been published on the official website of the Azerbaijani president.

---

