By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan and Lithuania have exhchanged views on military cooperation, the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry published on its website on November 6.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas.

During the meeting, the parties held an exchange of views on military cooperation and highlighted the need to implement agreements reached in the field of military education, including continuing courses organized for military personnel and increasing the number of students attending these courses.

The parties discussed aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Hasanov stressed the continuation of the aggression policy of Armenia. He noted that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by official Yerevan.

Recalling that Lithuania recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and treats it with respect, Navikas noted that Lithuania is a supporter of a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He added this is also important in terms of the development and security of the South Caucasus.

Navikas also expressed satisfaction with the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and stressed that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijan- Lithuania relations, in particular, cooperation in the military field.

2019 marks the 100 years since Azerbaijan and Lithuania first established diplomatic relations.

The trade turnover between the two countries was $19.12 million in January-October 2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

II, transport and logistics, electronic equipment, medicine and the food industry are considered to be promising areas for expanding cooperation between the biggest South Caucasus country and the Baltic countries.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz