Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather expected in Baku on September 24.

Short rain is expected in some places at night. Northwest wind will be followed by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 14-18 °C at night, 23-27 °C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 °C at night, 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity 65-75 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in some eastern regions in the evening. Fog will be observed in different places at night and in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-15 °C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-9 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime.

The weak to moderate hesitation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron peninsula, which is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

