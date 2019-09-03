By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The gradually developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia still have a huge potential in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT and transport.

Currently, Slovakia is finalizing the work on opening its embassy in Azerbaijan. Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak has told Trend that they are working very sedulously to finish the work.

He stressed that Slovakia is interested in improvement of cooperation with Azerbaijan and this was confirmed during the official visit of Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to Azerbaijan in 2018, where the decision to open a permanent representation of Slovakia in Baku was made.

Touching on economic ties, Lajcak noted that the current level does not reflect the existing potential. He emphasized that recent trade statistics demonstrate stability of the trade turnover between two countries and there is a reliable base to bolster the further actions.

He added that Slovak companies have enough expertise and know-how to offer their products in manufacturing, modernizing transport infrastructure, automotive, energy efficiency projects or medical equipment.

“However, necessary precondition for mutual trade development is to strengthen our treaty base in the investment and economic areas, where our good political dialogue should be also aiming at,” Lajcak said.

At present, there are 11 Slovak companies operating in Azerbaijan, which are engaged in trade, construction and transport.

In 2018, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $30.2 million, while this indicator was lower in 2018 – $23.1 million.

