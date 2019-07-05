By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless on July 6. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +23°C at night and +27°C+31°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +28°C+30°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-35% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C, on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +24-25°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the evening. Torrential rain, lightning and hail are predicted in the different places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be from +18°C to +23°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +9°C to + 14°C at night, and from +17°C to +22°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz