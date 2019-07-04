By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 5. South-west wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +24°C at night and +31°C+36°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be+22-23°C. South-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

Ecologist predict rainy weather in some northern and western regions at evening. Torrential rain and hail are also expected. The west wind will intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will range from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

Khazri wind and temperature close to the climatic norm on the Absheron peninsula on July 5-7 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz