Another yard in Baku has been renovated under the Our Yard project of IDEA Public Union.

The yard in the Binagadi district of the capital covers several buildings where 2,000 residents live.

All opportunities for people with disabilities have been provided in the yard. For effective leisure activities of young people, there is a mini-football field, a playground for children, and an area for playing chess. Four exercise equipments and 16 benches were installed.

Taking into account the wishes of the residents, lampposts were installed in the yard, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired. Along with the rehabilitation of the existing green areas, 50 new trees have been planted in the yard, and a new green area has been laid on a territory of 1,735 square meters.

The renovated yard in Binagadi district has become the 25th such yard within the project. The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

IDEA Public Union was established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011 in Baku. The organization aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

