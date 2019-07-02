By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 3. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Temperature will range from b +18°C to +23°C at night and +27°C+32°C in the daytime in Absheron and from +19°C to +21°C at night and +29°C+31°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 55-65% at night, 30-40% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. Mild south-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country`s regions. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +17°C to +22°C at night, from +31°C to +36°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 13°C at night, and from +18°C to +23°C in the daytime.

