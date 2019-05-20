By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 21.

North-west wind will be replaced by north-east wind at night and in the morning.

Temperature will be from +15°C to +17°C at night and +21°C+25°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +24°C+26°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 50-60% in the daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions.

Torrential rain and hail are predicted in some places. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in the daytime. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. The eastern wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +18°C at night, from +25°C to +30°C in the daytime, in mountains from +5°C to + 10°C at night, and from +13°C to +18°C in the daytime.

The weather is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz