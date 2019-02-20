A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on February 20.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan joins Munich Security Conference, Two pharmaceutical plants to open soon, Russia’s Voronezh Airport to launch regular flights to Baku, National film named best in Netherlands etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.