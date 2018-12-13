By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan today to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), to be held in Baku on December 14.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held on June 27.

BSEC was founded in 1992. The headquarters is located in Istanbul.

