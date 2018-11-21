A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 21.

The new edition includes articles Trade turnover with Georgia hits $450 million, Сapital hosts international environmental exhibition Caspian ecology 2018, Azerbaijani-Belarusian tractors to be assembled in Turkey, WB proposes solutions for agriculture development etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.