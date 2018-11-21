Leman Mammadova

Car production has increased in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, the production of machinery and equipment, cars, trailers and semi-trailers reached 241.1 million manat ($ 141.86 million), the State Statistics Committee said in a statement on 20 November.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the production of cars increased by 26.5 times, machinery and equipment - by 17.7 percent and other vehicles - by 65.6 percent. As many as 1,220 tractors, 610 cars were produced.

Azerbaijan is eager to eliminate dependence on imported cars and at the same time to create opportunities for exports. The country imported 16,382 vehicles in January-September 2018, which is by 9,739 units or 2.5 times more than the indicator of the same period of last year.

Azerbaijan, which is currently working to develop its car industry and encouraging interior purchases, is developing its own automobile manufacturing market.

As of March 2018, AzerMash OJSC - Iran Khodro Joint Venture “Khazar” car plant, one of the largest enterprises in the Neftchala Industrial District, has launched production of locally-manufactured cars.

The enterprise planned for 10,000 cars annually. In the first stage, it will produce 6,000 cars, such as Runna, Samand, Soren, Dena, Pejo, Reno, by the end of 2019. These cars will be sold mainly on the local market.

The Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant Khazar plans to start exporting cars to Russia and other CIS countries next year.

A major Iranian automaker Iran Khodro and Azerbaijani company Azeurocar (subsidiary of AzerMash) signed an agreement on August 6, 2016 to establish a joint automobile plant in the Neftchala Industrial Zone.

Total investment in the plant is about $ 15 million. Azerbaijan holds 75 percent share while 25 percent belongs to Iran. Regarding the quality, brand received a quality certificate of "Euro 5". It should be noted that, there are also car factories in Ganja and Nakhchivan cities of Azerbaijan.

