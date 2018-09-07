By Naila Huseynli

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources envisages granting hunting farms to companies with extensive experience in this field.

Hikmat Alizade, Head of the department for Biodiversity Conservation and Development of Specially Protected Areas under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural said at press conference that at present, the Ministry has 10 hunting farms in different regions of Azerbaijan.

“Material and technical equipment, the condition of these farms in terms of service to hunters do not satisfy us. That is why we have foreseen that, in the near future, these farms will be used by companies with extensive experience in this field. The work is being done in this regard. Only those companies, who have experience in hunting farms and organizing hunting will be able to participate in the competition. We have learned that a large number of companies want to deal with it, but the experience has not been successful. We are ready to cooperate with the companies, which have great experiences and are willing to cooperate with us, if they offer us business plans related to the development of these farms,” he said.

Alizade concluded that the main purposes are to achieve civilized hunting in Azerbaijan, and create a model of relationships between the hunter and nature conservationist as in the most developed countries of the world.

Foreigners are allowed to hunt in the territory of the country if they have hunting permission provided by the Ministry. Hunting tours are arranged by local tourism companies, helping foreigners with issues concerning permission, transport, and equipment.

Popular hunting regions in the country include Shamakhi, Sheki, Oguz, Gakh, Imishli, Gubin, and Ismayilli.

Despite the fact that hunting is prohibited in some areas of the country as well as the Caspian Sea islands, green zones, protected areas including National Parks and reserves, there are some who still violate these rules.

In order to preserve fauna of the country raids are being carried out by the employees of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, to investigate the state of compliance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On hunting".

Hunting, done without proper authorization or in restricted areas, or in the forbidden time, or by prohibited tools and methods, and if this act entailed causing significant damage, is punished with a fine in the amount of 2,000 to 3,000 manats ($1,185-$1,777).

The illegal catching of a fish or other water animals, causing damage in the significant size [the sum starting from 400 manats ($235) up to 1,000 manats ($587)] is punished by the penalty at a rate from 2,000 ($1,175) up to 3,000 ($1,762) manats.

If these acts committed by a person with use of the service position or on preliminary arrangement by group of persons or by organized group, it is punished by the penalty at a rate from 1,000 ($587) up to 2,000 manats ($1,175), or with imprisonment for the term from two up to five years with deprivation of the right to hold the certain posts or to engage in the certain activities for the term up to years years.

