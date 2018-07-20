By Trend

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party attaches great importance to the work of the media, deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the party Ali Ahmadov said July 20.

“Great importance is attached to the media at the state level, and this became one of Azerbaijan’s achievements,” said Ali Ahmadov. “Strong media outlets have been formed in Azerbaijan. Social media set serious challenges before the media. Everyone through social networks has become a part of the media, and everyone distributes information in social networks. All this sets serious challenges before the media.”

He noted that Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, and this also can be observed in the field of media freedom.

Azerbaijan implements major projects, the country is turning into a global transit center, and this increases the authority of the country on the international arena and strengthens its position, he said.

“It is necessary to admit that our future will be even brighter,” he added. “Those who are envious of this try to carry out provocations in the country, but cannot achieve anything, because there is no basis for this. The policy pursued in Azerbaijan by Ilham Aliyev is supported by the people, and there is solid unity between the people and the government.”

