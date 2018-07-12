By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan took the 45th place in the ranking of most influential countries, thus improving its position by two, according to the ranking compiled by the U.S. News & World Report.

Azerbaijan is ahead of countries such as Poland, Greece, Colombia, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, etc. It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan is the only country in the South Caucasus that was included in the ranking.

As for the leaders of the ranking, it is headed by the U.S, followed by Russia and China. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also included in the Top-10 influential countries of the world.

In another ranking, listing the best countries of the world, Azerbaijan is put in the 64th place, thus improving its position by five. Here Azerbaijan precedes such countries as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Serbia, etc.

The first three places in this ranking were taken by Switzerland, Canada and Germany. The United Kingdom, Japan, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., France and the Netherlands also take their places among the Top-10 best countries of the world.

The analysts assessed each country on nine criteria, including the level of development of the tourism industry, openness to business, living standards, impact on the world stage, culture, historical heritage, etc.

Thus, Azerbaijan is improving its position year by year thanks to the proper management of the country. Since the 1990s, the country has significantly improved all of its spheres, such as economy, tourism, education and healthcare, etc, and this process is constantly continuing in Azerbaijan.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz