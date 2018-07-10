By Trend

The criminal, corrupt, thievish, deceitful power of bloodsuckers in Armenia has completely collapsed, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks making an opening speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2018 and future objectives.

"The criminal, corrupt, thievish, deceitful power of bloodsuckers completely collapsed over 20 years. Today, the Armenian people say what I said. I have several times accused the former authorities of Armenia from the highest tribunes, the UN rostrum. I said that this is the criminal junta regime and now the Armenian people are saying this. I said that this is a thievish corrupt regime and now the Armenian people are saying this. I said that this is a regime that sucks the blood of its own people,” said President Aliyev.

President Aliyev added that the Sargsyan regime, which was ousted from power with disgrace, is in reality a collapse of the Armenian statehood.

"If 20 years out of 26 years of independence have passed under this authority, what positive qualities could this state have ?! Armenia is a loser state. The Armenian statehood has suffered a fiasco. Their heroes, their generals are thieves and their army is an army of thieves. Today, the people of Armenia see this and the Armenian authorities say this. Justice triumphed, and the thievish, criminal regime that led Armenia for 20 years, became completely dishonored and was ousted from the political arena,” said the head of state.

---

