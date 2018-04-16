By Trend

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights can’t escape double standards, ignores all of the opinions of international observers regarding the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov.

He was commenting on the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission’s initial opinion, full of biased and internal contradictions.

Presidential election based on democratic values and norms was held in Azerbaijan on April 11, said the deputy prime minister. He added that people at the election were very active.

The election of the incumbent head of state and representative of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, should be regarded as the result of the people's high appreciation of his activity in the previous years, added Ahmadov.

“Meanwhile, the New Azerbaijan Party has organized the pre-election campaign of Ilham Aliyev at a high level and has managed to convey its election program to voters by holding hundreds of rallies and meetings. As an authorized representative of Mr. Ilham Aliyev and executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, I can confirm that the election campaign, as well as the entire election process, was fair and transparent in line with democratic norms,” said the deputy prime minister.

“After the elections, the calm atmosphere in the country, congratulations of all other presidential candidates to the elected candidate, and the highly appreciation of voting results by the vast majority of nearly 900 observers are clear proof of my words,” added Ahmadov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz