By Trend

The European Union External Action has issued a statement on the presidential election held in Azerbaijan April 11.

“As noted by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), the Azerbaijani authorities displayed a positive attitude towards international observers, who were able to operate freely, which constitutes a constructive step,” said the statement.

The EU looks forward to continuing dialogue and working closely with Azerbaijan, including with a view to addressing fundamental issues of democracy and human rights during the renewed term in office of the President, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan and EU-Azerbaijan relations, said the statement.

During the press conference held Apr.12, OSCE/ODIHR observation mission made preliminary conclusions on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, which voiced opinions not reflecting the reality observed at the election.

Representatives of the observation mission were received at the Foreign Ministry on April 12 and the protest of Azerbaijani side was presented.

Commenting on the OSCE/ODIHR conclusions, political analyst Bahruz Guliyev told Trend on April 12 that the views of members of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on the presidential election in Azerbaijan are a pre-prepared provocation.

The expert noted that provocation and bias was initially felt in the work of the observation mission.

“They were aimed at criticizing Azerbaijan. All international observers, who watched the presidential election in Azerbaijan, had positive attitude and highly appreciated the process, but the OSCE/ODIHR wanted to demonstrate a completely prejudiced stance,” Guliyev said.

He said that, in fact, the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR were prepared not after the elections and on the basis of observations, but in advance and upon order.

“This statement by the OSCE/ODIHR was prepared upon the orders of outside forces that do not like Azerbaijan. What was the remark about Azerbaijan? It was alleged that differences were put between candidates and not everyone was allowed to nominate candidacy. In reality, the people, who they claim were subjected to pressure, themselves did not want to participate in the election and no pressure was imposed on them. Therefore, it becomes clear that their statement is absolutely biased. We proved to them that the statement they made does not reflect reality and was prepared in advance,” the expert said.

He added that the ODIHR observation mission came to Azerbaijan not to observe the election, but on a political order and to blacken the country.

“Their goal was disclosed by Azerbaijani reporters. It became known that they arrived in the country at the request of some anti-Azerbaijan forces to realize their nefarious intentions. They did not succeed,” Guliyev said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

The voter turnout was 74.51 percent. That is 3,962,123 of 5,332,817 voters cast ballot in the election.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz