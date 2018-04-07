Trend:

The international mission of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA) will be in Baku April 8 to observe the presidential election to be held April 11 in Azerbaijan, the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD) told Trend April 7.

The international observation mission will include MPs from Russia, Tajikistan, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as staff and experts of the IPA CIS IIMDD.

The mission members will observe the presidential election in Baku and the Azerbaijani districts. Meetings of international observers in the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Central Election Commission (CEC) and with the presidential candidates are also planned.

After the election, international observers of the CIS IPA will hold a press conference.