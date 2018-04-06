By Trend

High-level strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey should be further deepened for the regional security, the deputy chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Mehdi Eker, told Trend.

Eker, who is responsible for external relations of the party, said that undoubtedly, the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are aimed at ensuring peace and development.

"Both Turkey and Azerbaijan know that they are "one nation, two states" , and, on this basis, always support each other in regional and international issues," he said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan always supports Turkey.

"I would like to recall the case, which occurred in 2016 and is another example of the support that Azerbaijan rendered to Turkey. On Feb.18, 2016, the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was due to meet, and the day before, on Feb. 17, Ankara was attacked. The meeting was postponed to March 15. However, due to another terrorist attack, this time President Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan was postponed. Despite this, after the terrorist attack in Ankara, with a view to support Turkey, the Azerbaijani president proposed to hold the Council meeting in Ankara," he said.

Eker said that President Ilham Aliyev's this proposal means that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey during difficult days.

"This support of President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan as a whole is based on the principle of "one nation, two states," he said.

He said that along with the strengthening of the strategic partnership, the two fraternal states should expand cooperation to preserve and further develop the existing common cultural heritage and cultural ties.

