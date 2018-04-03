By Trend

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will be on an official visit in Azerbaijan on April 4, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 3.



During the visit Minister Swaraj will have a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and take part in the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



After the meeting, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and India will hold a joint press briefing.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.



NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz