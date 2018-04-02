By Trend

The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan detained a Moroccan citizen and a citizen of Cameroon, the migration service said in a message on April 2.

Furthermore, eight citizens of Nepal were detained during the measures carried out jointly with the Azerbaijani State Security Service against illegal migration..

During the investigation, it was revealed that the citizens of Morocco and Nepal violated the rules of staying in Azerbaijan.

Nepal's citizen Parajuli Sitaram was expelled from Azerbaijan by the State Migration Service in an administrative manner for previously committed illegal acts.

Furthermore, it was revealed that a citizen of Cameroon, detained for illegal residence in the country, had previously been a student in Azerbaijan. He was issued a temporary residence permit in connection with full-time education, but then, despite the revocation of the permit, he refused to leave Azerbaijan.

Appropriate measures are being taken to expel these foreigners from Azerbaijan.