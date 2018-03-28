By Trend

Bilateral relation between Tehran and Baku is on the path to turn into strategic ties, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohsen Pak Ayeen, told Trend.

“The sides have taken common measures in the fields of economy and security cooperation in particular, the issue of combating terrorism over the recent years,” he said, commenting on the ongoing visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku.

Saying that the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan have met more than ten times over the past five years and these meetings have an important role in reaching new agreements and implementing them, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran sees no restriction to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Stating that the two countries share common viewpoints regarding the security and regional stability, the former envoy mentioned that this kind of cooperation would win the two nations long term interests.

“In light of the political will of the two presidents, the sides have taken advantages of existing opportunities which is considered as a symbol of win-win diplomacy,” he added.

“Concerning the regional and multilateral cooperation, Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan face common threats and opportunities in the region today. In this regard, in consultation with other countries in the region, including Russia, Turkey and Georgia, they can take advantage of opportunities and confront threats”

Pak Ayeen said that issues such as the legal status of the Caspian Sea, energy security, transportation, combating drugs trafficking, terrorism and extremism are among the issues that these countries can discuss and cooperate in providing mutual benefits and the continuity of this type of interaction provides benefit of everyone.

“The trilateral ties of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, beyond bilateral relations and in the form of a tripartite format, can naturally lead to the development and strengthening of economic cooperation.”

The former envoy spoke about the existing cooperation opportunities and said the three countries can cooperate in areas such as road, rail and maritime transit as well as the development of the, customs, oil and gas, the global energy market, the creation of infrastructure as well as connecting three countries' electricity networks and in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

