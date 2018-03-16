By Trend

Azerbaijan is a supporter of peace and security in the region and the world by resolving the existing conflicts and finding fair solutions to conflict situations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said March 16 at the discussions dedicated to the topic of peace and security in the Middle East at the 6th Global Baku Forum.

“Azerbaijan is a part of the Broader Middle East and the problems we face are also of global nature,” he noted. “A part of Azerbaijan’s territory is occupied, about one million citizens of the country have become refugees. Other countries and regions face similar problems, which shouldn’t be allowed.”

He noted that an information component is also an important part of the unrest and conflicts around the world, including the Middle East and the South Caucasus, and the countries supporting peace should be aware of this and be ready.

“The world must learn to foresee incidents, problems and prevent their occurrence or spread,” the minister said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

