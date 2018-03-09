By Trend

Paris will host meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Bureau, Political Affairs and Democracy Committee, Monitoring Committee and Standing Committee from March 12 to March 16.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov will attend the meetings, Azerbaijan's Parliament told Trend March 9.

Participants of the meetings will mull protection of the victims of terror attacks, impact of the situation in Syria on neighboring countries, results of fact-finding missions to Ukraine, Turkey and Armenia, sending observation missions to the presidential elections in Azerbaijan and Montenegro, agenda of the April session of the PACE, and other topics.

Seyidov will make speeches on the issues to be discussed, and will voice his assessments and suggestions. His visit will end on March 17.

