By Trend

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case in connection with the fire outbreak at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, Eldar Sultanov, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, told Trend March 2.

The Investigation Department for Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case under Articles 225.2 (violation of fire safety rules, which resulted in grave consequences) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers, which led to grave consequences), he said.

An expert examination has been appointed in order to determine the causes of the incident, he noted.

A strong fire broke out on March 2 in a building of the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which is located in Khatai District of Baku.

The State Commission has been created in order to investigate the causes of the tragedy and to eliminate the consequences.

---

