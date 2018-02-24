By Trend:

Bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is at a high level, Colonel Ruslan Mammadov, deputy chief of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, said Feb. 24 at an event in Baku dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Tajik Armed Forces.

Mammadov congratulated the people of Tajikistan on the anniversary and noted that friendship and brotherly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have long history.

“Presently, the friendly relations between our peoples are also at a high level,” he said. “The foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan was laid in 1992. As a result of the policy pursued by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the two countries established relations of cooperation, and this cooperation is developing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries is also at a high level. The Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev plays a role in strengthening of the Tajik army. The Tajik cadets who study at this school will contribute to the development of the Tajik army in the future.”

Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli said that 40 Tajik citizens graduated from the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

“Presently, 15 cadets are enrolled, and the quota for the number of cadets will be increased,” the ambassador noted. “The decision has already been made, and the technical settlement of this issue is underway. Tajik cadets should appreciate this brotherly concern of the Azerbaijani people, the president of Azerbaijan. We are in a fraternal country, therefore, we should treat traditions and laws of this country with great respect. This fraternal country has given Tajik cadets a unique opportunity for free education.”

Major-General Anvar Efendiyev, head of the combat readiness department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, congratulated the people of Tajikistan in his speech, noting that the day of the army’s creation is a holiday in every country.

“A country without an army cannot be independent, because the army plays an important role in gaining and strengthening of the country’s independence,” he said. “After Azerbaijan restored its independence just like Tajikistan, the country resumed development in all directions.”

Highly appreciating the cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Tajik armies, the head of the department said that after 2010, 40 Tajik cadets were admitted to the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

“I believe that the Tajik cadets who continue their studies, will serve in the army of Tajikistan with honor,” he noted. “Our cooperation continues for already eight years, and we will conduct joint exercises in the future.”

Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told about relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

“Cooperation continues,” he said. “Tajikistan has always been in friendly relations with countries. Azerbaijan has always attached special importance to cooperation with Tajikistan, and this attitude will be strengthened even more under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.”

At the end of the event, the Tajik ambassador was presented with a gift on behalf of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

