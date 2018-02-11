By Trend

The Azerbaijani people very positively accepted the decision made at the congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on nomination of President Ilham Aliyev for the upcoming election to be held on April 11, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

He said that President Ilham Aliyev fully deserved the confidence of the people in order to be re-elected to the post of the head of state.

"The country’s population approves the foreign policy of the president, the activities he carries out to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. History shows that the aggressor country has no future if it does not abandon its policy. Today, Armenia is in a complete deadlock, the failed political regime, which can be described as criminal and terrorist, is in power in this country. Therefore, Azerbaijan will liberate its lands and fully restore its territorial integrity," noted the MP.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has the capacity to ensure its security thanks to a powerful army, the founder of which is President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The MP expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani people will continue to resolutely support this policy.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.