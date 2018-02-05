By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather and mainly rainless weather will be observed in Baku on February 6.

Fog is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Strong north-west wind will blow till the evening.

The temperature will be +2-4˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Atmospheric pressure will rise above the normal of 764 mm mercury column to 770 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in afternoon.

Rain is predicted in some northern and western areas. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +2-7˚C in the afternoon.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz