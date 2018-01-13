By Trend

The OSCE Office on Freedom of the Media and interested parties that share its view should be more balanced and objective in their position and do not show a biased approach towards Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said.

He was commenting on the remarks of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, on the freedom of speech and information, about the situation of the media in Azerbaijan, which he made in an interview with the Voice of America radio.

Story still developing

