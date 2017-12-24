By Trend

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday," the message reads.

"Big achievements of Azerbaijan prove that you are a great leader, smart politician and true patriot of your country.



Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he appreciates the attention that Ilham Aliyev is paying to the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan cooperation, and implementation of important joint projects in the best interests of the two nations.

"In this regard, I would like to invite you to pay an official visit to Belarus.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you new successes in your statehood activities, wish Your Excellency, your relatives and friends good health, happiness and prosperity, and express my love and respect to the people of Azerbaijan. "

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz