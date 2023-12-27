Spectacular fireworks expected in Baku on Solidarity Day and New Year

27 December 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fireworks are expected on December 31 at 00.00 in Baku on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year. The preparations are underway in the Seaside National Park, Azernews reports.

Notably, December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect for national and spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical homeland.

Azerbaijan welcomes the New Year with fireworks on Baku Boulevard that start after the Clock Tower chimes midnight.

Every year, thousands of people gather in the city centre to view how spectacular fireworks paint the cold winter sky over the city with bright colours, immersing visitors in the New Year’s atmosphere.

