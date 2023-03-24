Nakhchivan gets ready to host fourth Heydar Aliyev-100 Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

24 March 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nakhchivan gets ready to host the 4th Heydar Aliyev-100 Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth on August 12-18.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the summer camp will gather over 100 young people, including Azerbaijanis living abroad and the youth of the nations having a friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan.

The summer camp participants are invited to familiarize themselves with Nakhchivan's historical and cultural monuments, as well as to meet with war veterans and family members of martyrs and experts in various fields.

The camp program will also include several entertainment activities and intellectual games.

The State Committee invites Azerbaijanis and young people from other nations living in different countries to join the the 4th Heydar Aliyev-100 Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

Applications can be submitted by young people aged 18 to 29 who can communicate in the Azerbaijani language. The participation (transport, visa, accommodation and food) in the summer camp will be fully covered by the organisers.

The young people should fill out the Application Forms by June 1, 2023 via the link.

The selection process will be carried out in two stages: admission of applications and video-interviews.

For more information, please visit www.diaspor.gov.az

