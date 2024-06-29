James O’Brien: Azerbaijan, Armenia have effective direct communication

29 June 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

“We have said for a year now that we are more than happy to serve as a host, a mediator friend of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenian. This is about what would be the most helpful for the two to reach peace,” Azernews reports, citing US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien as he telling to journalists on Friday.

“My hope is that the foreign ministers will find an opportunity to meet very soon. If that is in Washington, we are happy to host them in whatever role we will play. But there are many channels. The two sides have very effective direct communication. This is something they are each doing for their own citizens to bring peace to the region. We are involved as the friend of the process,” O’Brien added.

It is worth noting that the process of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is progressing rapidly. The meeting held by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Almaty on May 10-11 indicates successful negotiations towards peace, with concrete agreements reached on continuing and accelerating delimitation and demarcation work.

---

