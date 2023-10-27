Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs meet in Georgia [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

27 October 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a meeting in Georgia with the mediation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports.

Details of the negotiations, which lasted several hours, were not disclosed.

The International Silk Road Forum kicked off yesterday in Georgia's Tbilisi. The forum was also attended by Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan.

To recall, Pashinyan during his speech at the IV Silk Road International Forum held in Tbilisi, said the following:

"We agree to the laying of international lines of communication. Because the road to peace passes through the agenda of peace-related work."

