Armenia's patrons whine after a long lull

3 July 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Abbas Ganbay

The fact that the tails of Armenian separatists, who are still operating illegally in the territory of Azerbaijan, got caught at the door for the last few days, has also started to hurt and worry the Western forces that support them.

Adam Schiff released a statement in which it says Azerbaijan as though has kept the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh in blockade. But in fact, those being in blockade are the separatists who supposedly mark "200-day blockade of artsakh by Azerbaijan’s forces" as mentioned Schiff. Those who have been deprived from supporting terrorist groups as they did it before.

"Yesterday marked the 200th day that the people of Artsakh have been living under Azerbaijan’s unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a clear violation of international law, and the 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement."

Firstly, the pro-Armenian Democrat politician ignores the last 31 years of the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijan's territories and calls on the public and US President Joe Biden to take strong action on their part. "The United States must condemn these egregious violations of human rights. The international community cannot stand idly by as innocent civilians are brought to the brink of starvation and despair," says the Armenophile Shiff as he shamelessly denies and turns blind eye to all Armenian provocations in Azerbaijan's sovereign territory. Secondly, if Schiff, blinded by Armenian love, at least respects himself, he should first of all be attentive about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, an independent state. Schiff should not forget that the prime minister of the Armenian people, whom he defends, is the last person on earth who recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Despite the criticism, Azerbaijan continues to improve its regional, inter-regional relations with Armenia and countries in the Caucasus. Besides, Azerbaijan hailed the meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as the trilateral meeting held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the National Foreign Affairs Training Centre in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday 29 June 2023.

Following the meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Azerbaijan and Armenia have made “further progress” toward a peace agreement in three days of U.S.-hosted talks between the two former Soviet republics.

“I appreciate further progress toward this shared objective of an agreement to include agreement on some additional articles as well as a deepening understanding of the positions on outstanding issues, as well as the recognition that there remains hard work to be done to try to reach a final agreement,” Blinken said at the end of the closed-door talks at the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute in northern Virginia.

“We look forward to continuing this process in the weeks ahead to take advantage of the momentum that we’ve helped achieve through these meetings,” he said. “I very much appreciate the spirit of candor, openness, and directness that everyone has exhibited. That is the way ultimately to reach understanding and finally to reach an agreement.”

Looking at what the US Secretary of State said above, it is impossible to characterize such a pathetic speech of a biased politician in any way other than pro-Armenianism. So what happened that you suddenly woke up after a 30-year deep sleep to protect Armenians who you have used as instrument for over years...

