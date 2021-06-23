By Vafa Ismayilova

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos has visited Fuzuli and Aghdam regions liberated from Armenia's occupation in autumn 2020, the local media reported on June 22.

Sharing his impressions about the scenes he witnessed in Fuzuli region, Moratinos said: "I was horrified by what I saw in the Fizuli region. The destruction of these places, the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of the territories, the desecration of holy places are unacceptable".

The high representative noted that even if people are different, this should not separate them from each other, but should be a unifying value.

“All nations should accept these differences and treat each other with respect and understanding. An environment in which peace and the principles and norms of international law are respected creates conditions for the expression of our will and brings peace and prosperity to all mankind," he said.

Moratinos added that the UNAOC has always supported the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijan for the development of dialogue and cooperation between peoples and cultures of the world, and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's activities in this direction.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly hosted the Baku Global Forums, which are part of international events within the framework of the Baku Process. During these events, we, as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, closely cooperated with Azerbaijan in promoting multicultural values," he said.

After a trip to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region, where he saw the consequences of the barbarism of the Armenians, Moratinos arrived in Aghdam region on June 22.

The UN high representative was informed about Aghdam's history, its current condition, the Armenian fascism, and vandalism in relation to the historical, religious, and cultural monuments.

The Azerbaijani president's special representative, Emin Huseynov, informed Moratinos, who reviewed Aghdam's general plan, about the restoration work to be implemented in the region.

Huseynov stressed that during his visit to Aghdam on May 28, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of a highway, a residential building, an Industry Park, a new school building. He added that the trees were planted in the forest park.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

An Industry Park will also be built in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones. It will also have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises.

The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial centre of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz