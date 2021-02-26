By Trend

Armenians carried out massacres in the Azerbaijani Karabakh region after occupying it in the early 1990s, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said.

According to the bureau, the occupiers looted all houses dwelled by Azerbaijanis, as well as destroyed the local infrastructure, settlements, and villages. Azerbaijanis, who came down for 30 years to their native places, including Khojavend district, shared their memories about those heavy times, the burnt, destroyed villages, inhabitants of which were brutally murdered, the houses, native places, which for many years were under occupation.

The heaviest of all those crimes was the Khojaly genocide, committed in February 1992.

In the current year, the Khojaly tragedy witnesses for the first time reminded the events connected with it directly on the scene, that’s on the Azerbaijani lands recently liberated from the occupation (during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

The witnesses reminded the territories, where the genocide was committed, bare people, horror, experienced by them in the cold frosts, mountains with dead bodies, forests, where the people asked for help, paths, on which the survivors carried the disfigured bodies of the victims.

As the witnesses said, the bodies of the inhabitants of Khojaly, neighboring villages, and settlements were brought to the Aghdam Mosque, where they were identified and given to their relatives.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by the Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz