By Trend

The 26th of February, 2021 is the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the heaviest crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani people won’t forget this tragedy, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during an event dedicated to the tragedy’s commemoration at the ADA University, Trend reports.

"The civilians were killed only because they were Azerbaijanis. A number of countries adopted documents recognizing this crime as genocide," Bayramov noted.

He stressed that the lands that were under the occupation of Armenia for a long time had been liberated (as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

The minister also pointed out that during the occupation period, these territories were mined and currently Armenia refuses to provide maps of the minefields.

"Azerbaijan has always acted based on international law. Twenty-nine years have passed since the day of the genocide and Azerbaijan demands a fair assessment of these events by international organizations and countries," added Bayramov.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by the Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz