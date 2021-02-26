By Trend

After many years of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan was able to restore its territorial integrity, Azerbaijani MP, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted that Azerbaijan is thinking about peaceful cohabitation and economic cooperation with Armenia.

Ganjaliyev added that Azerbaijan has entered the post-conflict stage, as well as the stage of reconstruction and rehabilitation. In particular, the gouvernment has already taken certain measures to eliminate the consequences caused by the long-term occupation.

Before the occupation, the region was very developed and after the liberation, Azerbaijan intends to invest billions of dollars in the region.

As he said, Azerbaijan is ready to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin living in the territories affected by the conflict into its political and socio-economic space, guaranteeing them the same rights as Azerbaijanis.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz