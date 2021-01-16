By Trend

Armenia must answer in international courts, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the speech of the President of Azerbaijan during the meeting with the Director General of ISESCO.

"In his speech at the meeting with the ISESCO's Director General on January 13, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again exposed the purposeful policy of Armenia aimed at destroying the historical, material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the policy which had been carried out for decades in the recently liberated territories of our country.

Activities to destroy, loot and change the origin of historical, cultural and religious monuments in the territories that have been under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, with the aim of preventing the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes by destroying everything that belongs to the Azerbaijani people in these territories, is equated to the military crimes. Of course, Armenia is responsible for these crimes and must answer in international courts," she said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz