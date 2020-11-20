By Vafa Ismayilova

Units of the Azerbaijani army have entered Aghdam region under a trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated this on 20 November, adding that relevant photos and video footages will be presented to the public during the day.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive Nagorno-Karabakh solution. Under the agreement, Armenians are to leave Aghdam by November 20, Kalbajar by November 25 and Lachin by December 1.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

