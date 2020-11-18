By Trend

Turkish TRT Haber TV channel has published a report on how the Armenian troops leaving Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district set fires, Trend reports.

“We are standing at a distance of 5 km from Aghdam. You see the glow of the fires - the Armenian troops are burning down the buildings of their headquarters, posts, and all other buildings. At present, fires continue in the center of Aghdam,” TRT Haber correspondent Bulent Chulcuoglu reported.

Earlier in the Kalbajar district, the Armenians set fire to houses and cut down trees before evacuating.

In accordance with the trilateral statement, the previously occupied Aghdam district will be handed over to Azerbaijan until November 20.



